Warrant: Murder suspect deleted searches for escorts days before wife disappeared

HOLDEN BEACH, NC (WWAY) — It’s a murder investigation that has many in a Brunswick County community still shocked.

Search warrants released this week show investigators suspected foul play when Judy Brock was reported missing earlier this month from her Holden Beach home.

According to the Holden Beach Police, law enforcement agencies located Judy’s body in a wooded area in Sampson County on March 20.

Warrants show investigators were able to access Brock’s husband Phillip’s cell phone records. Initially, accessing his trucks GPS navigation system led police to where they say he disposed his wife’s body.

The warrants reveal Phillip searched online for escort services in South Carolina twice, once in late February and on March 11 days before he reported his wife missing.

The warrants also reveal Phillip made a consistent effort to erase any trace of evidence in the alleged killing. The prosecutor’s office says Phillip disabled his phone’s GPS system and attempted to do the same to the one on his truck.

Investigators reportedly found a series of times Phillip deleted information that would have been on his phone, both before and during the time Judy was reportedly missing.

Police say Phillip was taken into custody on March 20 and was charged with first degree murder.

Phillip is expected to be in court again on April 2.