Suspect in alleged UNCW ‘sextortion’ scam appears in court

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The man charged in an alleged “sextortion” scam against UNCW students appeared before a New Hanover County judge Monday afternoon.

The scam targeted women across the state.

- Advertisement -

Kevin Kerney is charged with three counts of felony extortion and three counts of misdemeanor cyber stalking.

Kerney is accused of posing as a modeling agency employee to get revealing photos of women and extort their social media.

UNC Greensboro first started investigating the scam in January.

Related Article: Police investigating after possible attempted abduction near UNCW campus

Kerney’s next court date is set for April 25.