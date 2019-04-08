Suspect in alleged UNCW ‘sextortion’ scam appears in court

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The man charged in an alleged “sextortion” scam against UNCW students appeared before a New Hanover County judge Monday afternoon.
The scam targeted women across the state.
Kevin Kerney is charged with three counts of felony extortion and three counts of misdemeanor cyber stalking.
Kerney is accused of posing as a modeling agency employee to get revealing photos of women and extort their social media.
UNC Greensboro first started investigating the scam in January.
Kerney’s next court date is set for April 25.