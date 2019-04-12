70+ Democrats and county commissioner switch parties in two weeks

COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — In the past two weeks, more than 70 democrats in Columbus County have left the party and that includes Columbus County Commissioner Ricky Bullard.

Elections Director Carla Strickland said Bullard switched from Democrat to Republican on Monday.

- Advertisement -

Strickland says since March 29, 72 voters have walked in to switch parties. She told WWAY a majority switched to the Republican party and the rest to unaffiliated.

WWAY has reached out to Bullard, but have not heard back.

The influx began after the board voted that Jody Greene did not meet state requirements to run for sheriff.