Pender schools to stay open as many close for teacher rally

PENDER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Pender County Schools will not be closed on May 1.

A schools spokesman told WWAY that the district will remain open even though many across North Carolina have canceled classes for teachers to attend a state rally.

As of Thursday afternoon, 80 Pender teachers had submitted requests to be out of their classrooms on May 1, many of whom will be taking part in the NC Association of Educators demonstration in Raleigh.

The decision was reached Thursday night at a special Board of Education meeting.

“We understand the reasons behind the May 1 march, and fully support our teachers’ right to express their opinion and advocate for positive change in the education system,” Pender County Schools superintendent Dr. Steven Hill said.

District leaders say they have enough substitutes to cover for teachers attending the rally.

“Because of Hurricane Florence and its aftermath, students in Pender County have already missed as many as 30 days of class time this year,” PCS told WWAY. “By not closing campuses across the county, the academic calendar will remain unchanged, meaning school will finish on June 14 with no additional days needed.”

New Hanover County and Brunswick County schools will be closed on May 1.

Earlier this month, NC Superintendent of Public Instruction Mark Johnson told WWAY he supports teachers, but wishes they could find a day to hold the rally when students are not in class.