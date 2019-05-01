Police release UNCC shooting suspect mugshot

CHARLOTTE, NC (CNN) — We now have the mugshot of the man accused of killing two people in a shooting on the campus of the University of North Carolina-Charlotte.

The Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office released the mugshot of 22-year-old Trystan Terrell.

Four people were injured, three critically, in the shooting, which happened during the final day of classes on campus Tuesday. It remains unclear whether the suspect is a student at the school, and authorities are investigating a motive.

Terrell is charged with two counts of murder, four counts of attempted murder and related counts. He is being held on a $700,000 bond.

As for the university, an all-campus lock down was lifted Wednesday morning, but the school says the building where the shooting happened remains closed as it’s an active crime scene.