Police release name of man hospitalized after water rescue in Emerald Isle

Police have released the name and condition of a man who was hospitalized after he and three others were rescued from the water on Sunday in Emerald Isle.

Emerald Isle Police Chief, Tony Reese, said 48-year-old Robert Patterson, Jr. of Jacksonville is in critical condition at Carteret Health Care in Morehead City.

Reese said Patterson, Jr. and three other people were rescued from the water near the Bogue Inlet Pier, after emergency officials received a call at 2 p.m. Sunday about 4 people needing help in the water.

Three of the swimmers were not injured, but Patterson, Jr. was unconscious when he was pulled from the water and had to be revived with CPR by medical crews on shore.

