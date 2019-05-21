North Carolina Senate debates bill to fix voter ID denials

RALEIGH, NC (AP) — Voter ID legislation now goes before North Carolina’s Senate after the House eased rules around authenticating student and employee identification cards for use in next year’s elections.

The House bill is set for Senate elections committee debate on Tuesday. The photo ID cards provided by many University of North Carolina system campuses have failed to meet security standards set in a new law, and without some changes, hundreds of state and local institutions can’t apply again to the State Board of Elections to have their IDs qualify for election use until 2021.

The House bill provides another chance to qualify this fall. The House also would give county elections boards more flexibility operating early in-person voting places in municipal elections.

