New Hanover senior Blake Walston named N.C. Gatorade Baseball Player of the Year

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)– New Hanover High School senior Blake Walston continues his impressive season, on Thursday the southpaw was named the Gatorade North Carolina Baseball Player of the Year.

Walston is a perfect (12-0) this season on the mound for the Wildcats with a minuscule 0.20 ERA in 68.2 innings pitched.

He isn’t just a pitcher though, at the plate he has a .405 batting average with 18 RBI’s. The senior has the Wildcats sitting with a (25-1) record and a 1-0 lead in the series over D.H. Conley in the East Regional Finals.

The last Cape Fear area player to win the Gatorade Baseball Player of the Year was Whiteville’s MacKenzie Gore in 2017.