UNCW Baseball wins back-to-back CAA championships

HARRISONBURG, VA (WWAY) — The UNCW men’s baseball team defeated Elon University 6-5 in 10 innings of baseball to win the Colonial Athletic Association championship.

The Seahawks fell in the first matchup against Elon Saturday night forcing a final game Sunday afternoon on the campus of James Madison University.

UNCW led the Phoenix through most of the game until the bottom of the 9th inning. Elon was able to tie the game off of a two run double resulting in the first 10 inning championship game in nearly a decade. UNCW lost that 2010 extra innings matchup to VCU 7-5.

This marks UNCW’s 6th CAA title. It is a return to the top of the conference for the Seahawks winning the championship two seasons in a row. It will mean head coach Mark Scalf’s tenure over the team is not done yet. The win solidifes a place for the Seahawks into the NCAA tournament to continue postseason play.