Wilmington sets record high for second day in a row, more records could fall this week

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Breaking records is starting to sound like a broken record when it comes to the heat the last couple of days, and more records could be on the way.

The high temperature at Wilmington International Airport today was 98. That breaks the old record of 96 degrees set in 1989.

It’s actually a cool-down from yesterday, when it was 100 degrees at ILM. That not only set a record for the day by beating the 98 degrees recorded in 1953. It was also the earliest a temperature of at least 100 degrees was reported in Wilmington. The earliest date had been June 1, 1958.

Records could continue for the next few days. WWAY StormTrack3 Chief Meteorologist Scott Dean says we could see record highs in Wilmington through Thursday, including one that was set in 1898.

