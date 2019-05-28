CFPUA asks customers to voluntarily conserve water

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Cape Fear Public Utility Authority is encouraging its customers to use water wisely as the persistent high temperatures and lack of rain increase demands on the community’s drinking water systems.

According to a news release, CFPUA has not implemented water-use restrictions at this time, but customers should consider steps to reduce water use to ensure service for all customers and adequate supply for essential services, such as fire protection and medical uses.

Wise water-use steps include:

Operating irrigation systems in the early morning or evening, no more than two to three times a week to distribute a total of one inch of rain per week on lawns.

Running only full laundry and dishwasher loads.

Turning off water when not in use, such as when brushing teeth.

Using a trigger nozzle that automatically shuts off when washing vehicles.

Sporadic low pressure has been reported by some customers in the Middle Sound area over the last several days. CFPUA staff are exploring interim steps to mitigate this until a planned water main extension is installed sometime in late 2020 or early 2021.

CFPUA continues to monitor conditions in our drinking water systems and meteorological trends to determine whether formal water-use restrictions may be required to maintain adequate drinking water service to the community.

On Sunday, Pender County issued a water shortage emergency in certain areas and on Monday, Brunswick County also asked residents to conserve water.