Diamond Hawk trio earns All-State honors

WILMINGTON, NC (UNCW Sports) — Led by first-team selection Greg Jones , UNCW landed three Seahawks on the North Carolina Collegiate Sports Information Association All-State teams the organization announced Monday.

Joining Jones and earning all-state honors were Cole Weiss and Kep Brown , both earning second-team honors.

Jones, was the 22nd selection overall in last week’s Major League Baseball draft. The sophomore infielder was taken by the Tampa Bay Rays after being named Colonial Athletic Association Most Valuable Player as well as tournament most outstanding players honors. The Seahawks captured their sixth tournament championship and made their 10th NCAA regional appearance.

Weiss, who was an all-first team selection in the CAA, was also selected in the MLB draft, going to the San Francisco Giants in the 37th round. The junior infielder hit .305 and led the CAA with 78 hits. Weiss posted or tied career highs in all offensive categories including batting average, runs scored, hits, doubles (14), triples (4) and runs batted in with 49.

Brown, another first-team All-CAA honoree, powered the Seahawk lineup with eight home runs and 15 doubles. The outfielder hit .273 and was second in the conference with 54 RBI’s. Brown fashioned a 20-game hitting streak, 10-game RBI streak and posted a 34-game on base streak.