Another fire at apartment complex causes $25,000 damages Thursday

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Pines of Wilmington fire Thursday evening was caused by an electrical/mechanical failure of stackable washer dryer unit, according to the Wilmington Fire Department Spokeswoman Natosha Vincent.

WFD responded to a multiple family residential structure fire at 1003 Nautilus Drive around 7 p.m.

Chief Tom Robinson says the crews found smoke coming from the laundry room.

Robinson says the fire was contained to the laundry room and dryer. But, Vincent reports some residents were displaced overnight because power was cut off to the building. She did not verify the number of displaced residents.

Last July, a fatal fire occurred in this apartment complex. Wilmington Fire Department reports 58-year-old Eulandra Williams was on fire when they arrived and died at the scene. They report the cause of the fire was smoking materials.