Freeman Park closed to all vehicle traffic

CAROLINA BEACH, NC (WWAY) — The Town of Carolina Beach says Freeman Park is closed to all vehicle traffic to prevent overcrowding and for the safety of visitors.

The closure went into effect at 10:30 a.m.

In a news release, the town says anyone that has a reserved camp site in Zone 1 will still be allowed entrance.

The town says assessments will be made regularly by public safety officials to determine if/when the area will be re-opened to vehicular traffic. The release says the town does not anticipate conditions changing for Sunday, and that visitors should plan on additional closures pending the level of patron use.

A week ago the town closed the north end, where visitors can use four-wheel-drive vehicles to drive on the sand, because of overcrowding.

Signs at the beach cited issues with “heavy erosion” as the cause of the closures.

The closures have upset many visitors, especially annual passholders.

Earlier this week the town said areas north of Zone J at Freeman Park were impassable by vehicles. The town also announced it would not sell any more day passes until further notice.