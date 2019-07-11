Nearly 8-foot-long alligator spotted outside Sunset Beach home

SUNSET BEACH, NC (WWAY) — A very large alligator was found outside a Sunset Beach home early Thursday morning.

Sunset Beach Police received a call around 6:30 a.m. about an alligator outside a home at 491 Sandpiper Bay Drive.

According to Sunset Beach Police Chief Ken Klamar, the caller reported the gator was resting on someone’s front sidewalk.

In a picture from police, the alligator was on the sidewalk leading from the driveway to the front door.

“Officers stood by to make sure that no one would get near the alligator until it finally decided to leave on its own,” Klamar said.

Officers at the scene estimated the alligator to be nearly 8 feet in length.