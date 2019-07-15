Barth Brothers returning to the gridiron for annual kicking camp

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)– The Barth Brothers are back in town and ready to get to “kicking”.

Connor and Casey Barth, along with some of their friends from the NFL and other local kickers, will be holding the Annual Barth Brothers Kicking Camp on Thursday.

“We wanted to give back to the community that took care of us and showed us so much support throughout the years,”said Connor Barth. “Its about giving back and everyone enjoying their time out there.”

There will be kicking instruction and demonstration for kickers of all ages. The camp is being held on July 18th at Hoggard High School’s Scott Braswell Stadium from 5:30 to 8 p.m.

“It provides us with an opportunity to put things in perspective for these up and coming kicker,”says Casey Barth. “Us being out there lets the kids know that this is something they can do and it is a reality for everyone.”

The event is free and open to the public. There is no pre-registration required for the event.