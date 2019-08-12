Daycare owner charged in 6-month-old’s death

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A six-month-old baby is dead and her day care provider is charged with manslaughter. Now, the baby’s family is speaking out with a warning for other parents.

A grandfather from North Carolina is speaking out after getting the news no parent or grandparent wants to hear.

“My son called my wife and said, ‘we lost our princess,'” Larry Briar said.

Larry Briar is a retired marine from Camp Lejeune. He says his son Blake and his wife Marissa met at UNCW.

“He went to UNCW Pembroke and she went to UNCW and their best man introduced them.”

Briar says Blake and Marissa moved to Vermont, right before she gave birth on July 24, 2018.

Six months later, they started looking for child care.

“It’s not like it is in Charlotte where I live in Waxhaw where every corner is a daycare. 99.9 percent of them are all from a home.”

Briar says they took Harper rose to Stacey Vaillancourt’s home day care.. And on the third day.. They got this text.

“Baby not breathing. Go straight to the hospital.”

Harper died that day at six months old. Two months later Briar says they found out why.

“They told them it was a homicide. Harper was given a high dose of Benadryl.”

Vaillancourt was charged with manslaughter and cruelty to a child.

The day she pleaded not guilty, dozens of Briar family members showed up.

“We all wore pink shirts. Probably had about 40 family members. It says justice for Harper Rose.”

Briar says he can’t bring Harper back.

“As a parent, you know, we can’t fix this. There is nothing I can say to my son or my daughter in law to make this better,” But he says he will fight for justice. “She needs to be held accountable.”

And he’ll fight for other parents.

“Stricter guidelines for every single state. I mean if I could talk to the president or something like that just to show them how important this is and the research on this. Since 2017, I found 22 cases across the United States,” because he doesn’t want another parent to get the news that no parent wants to hear. “I don’t want to see another child die from this.”

The autopsy report noted that diphenhydramine should not be used on infants without an order from a physician. Investigators say there was no physician’s order and that Vaillancourt was the only person to provide care to Briar before her death on January 24. That happened to be Briar’s third day attending Vaillancourt’s day care facility. The facility has been shut down.

Briar said their lawyers asked other parents at that day care to have their children tested. He said two other children tested posted for high amounts of Benadryl.