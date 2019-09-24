Woman bites camel’s genitals to escape enclosure at truck stop

GROSSE TETE, La. (AP) — Authorities in Louisiana say a camel at a truck stop petting zoo sat on a woman after she crawled into its enclosure.

Iberville Parish Sheriff’s officials told The Advocate on Sunday that the Florida woman’s husband had been throwing treats to their dog under the camel’s fence. Their dog went into the enclosure and the woman crawled under barbed wire to retrieve the pet.

That’s when the 600-pound camel sat on her. She told deputies she bit the camel to free herself.

“And camel’s are going to naturally are gonna sit down. Well, when he sat down, she was underneath him. I might feel kinda funny saying this on TV, but she actually bit him in his private area, that’s about a nice is I can put it,” Pamela Bossier said.

Deputy Louis Hamilton Jr. said the couple provoked the camel and cited them for a leash law violation. The woman also had to be hospitalized and the camel is doing fine.