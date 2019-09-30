Two people hit, killed while crossing busy Wilmington roads this weekend

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Two people were hit and killed on two busy Wilmington roads over the weekend, according to Wilmington police.

Around 9:20 p.m. Saturday, officers responded to a car crash involving a pedestrian at 5751 Oleander Drive. Police say 44-year-old Wilmington native Sonjia Paguio, was attempting to cross the road in a dark green shirt and khaki shorts when she was hit by a car traveling west on Oleander in the right lane.

Police say Paguio was unresponsive on scene. EMS attempted life saving measures before transporting her to the hospital where she died.

Around 7:45 p.m. Sunday, officers responded to a hit-and-run between a vehicle and a pedestrian in the 5200 block of Market Street. Justin Allen Corbett, 30, was seriously injured during it and rushed to NHRMC for treatment, but later died.

WPD is still searching for the suspect vehicle, described as a red or burgundy late 1980s model Buick sedan. Witnesses report the suspect was traveling westbound and weaving through traffic prior to the collision. The suspect did not stop, instead drove off westbound on Market.

WPD says debris from the crash site indicates the vehicle likely suffered damage to the right front corner and headlight and possibly the windshield.

On Sept. 23, man was hit and killed while crossing Carolina Beach Road.