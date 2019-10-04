41st annual U.S. Open King Mackerel Tournament kicks-off

SOUTHPORT, NC (WWAY)– The 41st annual U.S. Open King Mackerel Tournament will get underway on Friday morning in Southport.

The event brings in anglers from all across the United States. Tournament organizers expect over 400 boats for this years even. The top prize for the biggest King Mackerel is $25,000.

The tournament is about the fisherman, but it’s also a great economic boost to the Southport and Oak Island communities.

“The Southport Oak Island Chamber of Commerce is all about creating commerce in our area and the U.S. Open King Mackerel Tournament does that,”said Vice-President of the Chamber of Commerce Karen Sphar. “We have a two million dollar economic impact on the area and the area businesses feel it.”

Boaters will hit the water at 7:00 a.m. on Friday to kick off the event. Fish weight-ins will be held between 3:00-5:00 p.m. on both Friday and Saturday at the Southport Marina.