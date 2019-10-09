2,000-pound great white shark ‘pinged’ near Outer Banks

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Less than two weeks ago, Unama’ki was located just off the coast of Nova Scotia in Canada, according to OCEARCH.

Now, the 2,076-pound great white shark is swimming down the North Carolina coast near Currituck County.

OCEARCH, a non-profit that tracks sharks, tagged the adult female shark on September 20 in Scaterie Island, Nova Scotia.

It is a 15’5″ and weighs more than 2,000 pounds.

“So far it looks like white shark Unama’ki is in a hurry to make moves south,” the non-profit wrote on Twitter.

She is the second biggest shark tagged by OCEARCH in the Northwest Atlantic and is currently the largest being tracked.

The name Unama’ki came from the indigenous Mi’kmaq people in Nova Scotia which means “land of the fog.”

Officials at OCEARCH say that Unama’ki could possibly lead researchers to the site where she gives birth and hopefully give new insight to a new white shark nursery.

OCEARCH also tracks whales, alligators, and dolphins.