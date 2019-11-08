Company plans to begin hiring for Navassa site in early 2020

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Hundreds of jobs are coming early next year to Brunswick County.

Gov. Roy Cooper announced in April that Pacon Manufacturing would be opening in Navassa.

The company is taking over the old US Marine Plant on Quality Drive.

Originally, the company planned to start hiring at the end of this year.

An employee at the site says renovations are underway and that hiring should begin in the first quarter of 2020, most likely in February or March.

When the facility is fully operational, it will employ about 300 with an annual salary of $32,000.

According to Pacon’s website, the company has served the medical marketplace since 1949. The company makes single-use surgical drapes, towels, dressings and tape strips for kit packers and manufacturers of custom procedure trays.