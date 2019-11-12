Poll shows most county residents don’t support selling NHRMC

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A new poll shows strong opposition to selling New Hanover Regional Medical Center.

A poll of 600 New Hanover County voters was conducted on November 7 and 8.

- Advertisement -

87% of respondents had heard of the proposed sale, with 64% thinking a sale would decrease the quality of healthcare in the area.

74% fear costs would rise and 82% are not in favor of selling to a for-profit group. 65% would vote against politicians who supported the sale.

In September, county commissioners voted 3-2 to explore the sale of the county-owned hospital.

Related Article: NC man attacked in parking lot after Luke Bryan concert

The poll was commissioned by the New Hanover County Democratic Party and done by Public Policy Polling out of Raleigh.

Read the full PPP report here.

When we reached out to New Hanover County for a comment, they told us the county “has not seen the poll or been provided with any results, so we don’t have any other context to offer at this time.”