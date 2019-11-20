5 horses stabbed or shot in past month in the Carolinas

SPARTANBURG, SC (AP) — Horse owners in part of the Carolinas are worried after five horses have been stabbed or shot in the past month.

The attacks have happened in Spartanburg and Greenville counties in South Carolina and Polk County, North Carolina.

In four cases, the horses were stabbed or slashed. A fifth horse was shot. Three of the horses were killed or had to be euthanized.

A meeting about the attacks was held Tuesday. Some owners say they are working with neighbors to sleep in shifts to make sure their animals are protected.

Spartanburg County Sheriff Chuck Wright told news outlets the attacks appear to be random and are happening at night. Investigators haven’t figured out a motive.

The State Law Enforcement Division in South Carolina is helping investigate.