Surf City brewery first in NC to use eco-friendly, edible ring holders

SURF CITY, NC (WWAY) — A brewery in the Cape Fear is taking a new step to go green and help keep our wildlife safe.

Salty Turtle Beer Company in Surf City is the first in North Carolina to start using eco-friendly four-pack ring holders.

Salty Turtle owner Daniel Callendar said the rings are made from by-product waste and other compostable materials that comes from brewing beer. The four-pack rings are 100 percent biodegradable and edible. They are constructed of barley and wheat ribbons from the brewing process. Callendar said these rings will degrade in days and will not cause harm to wildlife.

The company is called E6PR. According to the E6PR website, breweries around the world have started using their eco-friendly product.

Callendar said the cans will be available for sale in the taproom Thursday. He said they will be distributing to local bottle shops around cape Fear next Wednesday.

The Salty Turtle opened about two years ago by two veterans with a goal to help the turtle hospital. A portion of their profits are donated to the Karen Beasley Sea turtle Rescue and Rehabilitation Center. Callendar said every quarter they dedicate a beer to be portioned off to the sea turtle hospital. He said so far, they have donated $5,000 to the turtle hospital.