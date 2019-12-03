NC lawyer wins big at national beard competition

HICKORY, NC (WFMY) — A North Carolina lawyer just set the bar for facial hair.

R. Jimmy Brittain, Jr., a personal injury attorney for Hickory’s Crumley Roberts, LLP, won a national beard competition.

Brittain competed in the 2019 National Beard and Moustache Championships on November 8 and 9 in Tinley Park, Illinois. His majestic mane took home 1st prize in the Full Beard, Best Groomed 18-24” category.



Crumley Roberts says not only is Brittain a winner because of his beard — he’s also a winner for his clients and community.

According to a release from Crumley Roberts, hundreds of others competed across 51 categories. Other competitions included Mr. Moustache and 5 O’Clock Shadow.