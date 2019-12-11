Woman’s naughty Christmas light display turns off neighbors

LENEXA, KS (WDAF) — There’s a Christmas light display that’s definitely on the naughty list in Kansas.

In fact, this display is for mature audiences only. It’s a bit graphic and has been blurred out for this story.

- Advertisement -

“Well, it looks like a p***s,” Marcelo Vergara told WDAF. “A giant lit up p***s.”

Until Tuesday, Marcelo and his wife Christi Vergara hadn’t seen the display that’s lighting up some people in their Whispering Hills neighborhood.

“Well it’s certainly a statement,” Vergara said. “I don’t know to what but probably not appropriate for the neighborhood.”

Related Article: NC woman decorates home with nearly 200 Christmas trees

Questions have been surrounding the monstrosity sitting on one family’s roof formed by 60 feet of lights. Could it be a guitar? Maybe a funky sleigh?

“The neighborhood’s kind of like vibe’s kind of gone down ’cause everyone’s kind of uptight,” creator Shelby Gash said. “So it’s more of a, kind of, orneriness.”

We asked the 24-year-old what it is.

“A giant glowing d**k,” Shelby responded.

Read more here.