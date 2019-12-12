2020 Census: How unaccounted children affect your community

RALEIGH, NC (WTVD) — One of the most important events of 2020 will be the national census.

Taken every ten years, the data provided by the survey will affect many areas of our lives.

Child advocates say a full accounting of children in our state is especially important this time around since they believe as many as 25,000 North Carolina children were not counted in the 2010 census.

Even the Census Bureau itself says children nationwide were under-counted.

This statement is posted on the agency’s website, “In the 2010 Census, nearly 1 million children (4.6 percent of children under the age of 5) were not counted…”

A look around the Little Believers Academy in Garner illustrates the importance of accurately counting children.

The parents of many of the kids at the Garner and Clayton campuses use federal vouchers to help pay daycare fees.

“We serve a lot of foster care children, CPS children, children that have been in adverse situations that are at risk,” Little Believers director Cassandra Brooks told ABC 11.

