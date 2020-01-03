Trump says Iranian should have been ‘taken out’ years ago

PALM BEACH, FL (AP) — President Donald Trump says the targeted killing of Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani was ordered because he was “plotting to kill” many Americans.

Trump said Friday in his first comments on the killing of the head of Iran’s elite Quds Force that Soleimani was also responsible for killing and wounding “thousands” of Americans and many more in the region.

Trump tweeted from his private club in Florida that Soleimani “should have been taken out many years ago!”

The deadly U.S. strike in Iraq marked a major escalation in the conflict between Washington and Iran. Iran has vowed “harsh retaliation.”

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo defends the strike as “wholly lawful.”

