Red Cross teams up with NFL to encourage donations, win trip to Super Bowl

(ABC News) — Some lucky fan will score a trip to Miami and tickets to the Super Bowl with a simple blood donation.

The American Red Cross has teamed up with the NFL in an effort to encourage people to donate blood, platelet or AB Elite plasma with a chance to win a trip to Super Bowl LIV.



Anyone that makes a donation from Jan. 1 through Jan. 19 will be automatically entered into the contest.

“The winter is historically a challenging time to collect blood with the holidays, winter weather and flu — and unfortunately this year is no different,” Chris Hrouda, president of American Red Cross Biomedical Services, said in a press release. “That is why we are so excited to team up with the NFL to help motivate and thank donors who come in and roll up a sleeve so that patients have access to the lifesaving treatment they need in the weeks to come.”

One lucky winner will receive two tickets to the big game, entry to the official NFL Tailgate, tickets to Super Bowl Experience at the Miami Beach Convention Center, round-trip airfare to Miami, three-night hotel accommodations at The Alexander – All Suite Oceanfront Resort (Jan. 31 to Feb. 3), plus a $500 gift card for expenses.

“At the NFL we are proud of the role we play in helping to unify communities and inspire people to make a positive and meaningful impact on those around them,” Alexia Gallagher, vice president of philanthropy and executive director of NFL Foundation, said in the release. “That’s why we are excited to be teaming up with the American Red Cross this January to help tackle the critical need for blood donations by encouraging football fans from across the country to give now to help patients.”

All interested donors are encouraged to use the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org or call 1-800-RED-CROSS to make an appointment.

January is National Blood Donor Month so even if donors don’t win the grand prize, it’s still a great time to get involved in the nonprofit’s efforts to help save lives.

Super Bowl LIV will be at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, at 6:30 p.m. ET on Feb. 2.