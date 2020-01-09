Birthday cards from around the US sent to local man with Down syndrome

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A New Hanover County man is about to celebrate a milestone birthday and the family wants your help to make it extra special.

Nic Cox is turning 21 years old next week.

- Advertisement -

Just three days after his mother, Jeannie Bowling, posted online asking for birthday cards, Cox has received more than 160 of them.

1 of 3

Bowling says cards have come from all over North Carolina, South Carolina, West Virigina, Tennessee, and even New York.

“He is loving the cards,” she told WWAY.

Related Article: Teacher adopts student with Down syndrome after his mom dies of cancer

You may remember Cox from this heartwarming promposal. He was later voted by the Ashley High School student body as Prom King.

His birthday on Jan. 13.