Investigators find carbon monoxide leaks in public housing

DURHAM, NC (AP) — Inspectors have discovered that about 40% of apartments at a North Carolina public housing community where residents have been hospitalized and two babies have died had appliances that were emitting carbon monoxide.

The Durham Housing Authority’s CEO told new outlets Wednesday that officials inspected 70 occupied apartments at McDougald Terrace and identified furnaces, hot water heaters and stoves that needed to be replaced in 28 of those units due to emissions of the potentially poisonous gas.

About 200 households were evacuated from the complex last week, and the entire facility could be asked to vacate pending the remaining results of Wednesday’s reviews.