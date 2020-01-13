‘Family Feud Canada’ contestant’s gaffe leads to $10K of free Popeyes

(CNN) — A woman missed out on $10,000 with her wrong answer on “Family Feud Canada.” But the viral video of her answer got her $10,000 worth of free food.

“Real simple. There’s one question. Only one answer. Whoever gets it, you’re playing for $10,000. That’s it. Whoever guesses this wins the game,” host Gerry Dee told two contestants on Thursday.

Name Popeye’s favorite food,” he said.

Contestant Eve Dubois could barely wait for him to finish before hitting the buzzer and singing “Chhhiiicckkkeennnn.”

Her answer, hilariously accompanied by a little dance, left her family stunned. “Oh, my Gooooood,” one family member gasped.

