Cold-stunned sea turtles wash ashore on North Carolina coast

HATTERAS, NC (AP) — The National Park Service says more than 100 sea turtles stunned by recent cold temperatures have washed up on the Outer Banks of North Carolina.

The agency said on its Facebook page on Wednesday that approximately 95 green and Kemp’s ridley turtles washed ashore on Tuesday on the south side of Hatteras Island.



In addition, the park service says another 10 turtles were found on Wednesday morning at Cape Hatteras National Seashore.

The turtles were taken to the N.C. Aquarium on Roanoke Island for rehabilitation.