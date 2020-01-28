North Carolina AG opposes expanded online lottery sales

RALEIGH, NC (AP) — North Carolina’s attorney general has come out against expanding online sales by the state lottery, saying certain games being considered might be illegal.

Word about Democrat Josh Stein’s opposition spread as North Carolina State Lottery Commission members met Tuesday to examine a draft proposal to offer “digital instants.”

North Carolina law says the lottery can approve any game that another state lottery already offers, but Stein says digital instants could qualify as “video games” that are banned under another state law.

Lottery leaders have looked at digital instants as a way to generate sales from people comfortable with mobile phones and desktop computers.