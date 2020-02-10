Local McDonald’s to serve candlelight dinners on Valentine’s Day

CAPE FEAR, NC (WWAY) — Are you lovin’ your sweetheart? A pair of local McDonald’s is offering a special night for lovebirds on Valentine’s Day.

McDonald’s of Southport and the Monkey Junction McDonald’s are hosting Valentine’s Day Candlelight Dinners on Friday from 5:00 p.m.-7:30 p.m.

This is the 9th Annual Dinner for the Southport McDonald’s and the 6th Annual for the Monkey Junction location.

This is your chance to enjoy your favorite Big Mac sandwich by candlelight.

McDonald’s Crew will greet you at the door, seat you, take your order and deliver it to your table. All you have to do is sit back, relax and enjoy your romantic evening with your special someone.

The tables will also be decorated with candles and flowers.

“Last year’s event was so successful in Southport we had to do it again this year. There are many couples who come every year and look forward to celebrating their Valentine’s Day with us,” said McDonald’s Supervisor, Judy Hill. “The managers and crew really enjoy having the opportunity to provide our customers with a special experience. It’s always a lot of fun for everyone.”

Similar activities take place at the Monkey Junction McDonald’s.

“We are excited once again to bring this special romantic evening to our customers,”; Owner/operator of the Monkey Junction McDonald’s David Anderson said.