‘Bachelor’ producers casting seniors for a new dating show

(CNN) — When it comes to love, age is no barrier.

Producers of ABC’s “Bachelor” franchise are apparently looking to put that thought to the test — and in front of a “Bachelor”-obsessed audience — as they are currently casting single seniors to appear on a new television dating show.

According to ABC’s casting website, the network is looking for “active and outgoing single men and women IN THEIR GOLDEN YEARS for a new exciting dating show!”

Not much else about the potential show has been released. Those interested in applying can fill out the application, here.