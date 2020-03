(CNN) — A North Carolina woman is whipping up cakes to help get people through the quarantine.

Coronavirus is a party pooper for people trying to celebrate birthdays, but social distancing doesn’t mean staying away from treats.

- Advertisement -

Angela Neely Stewart is bringing birthday joy to those on Facebook with photos of these cakes.

1 of 2

They have message like “Happy Quarantine Birthday” and show images like toilet paper and sanitizing wipes.