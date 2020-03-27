Local business donates soap, hotels for medical staff, wants others to match

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A Wilmington business owner is donating thousands of dollars in soap and hotel rooms to help in the fight against the coronavirus and he is asking for the community’s help to match it.

Friday morning, Trey Sharpe with PCCS Medical donated $5,000 worth of soap to Wave Transit to put on all the buses.

Sharpe is also paying a the hotel called ARRIVE Wilmington for up to 100 nights to help hospital workers. He said it all started after a concerning conversation Sharpe had with his neighbor who is a nurse and sleeping in his garage to avoid contact with his family.

“He was concerned about his 85-year-old father that he cares for in the home. And he was planning on living in the garage having to use a portable toilet and I just think that our first line medical responders and staff deserve better,” Sharpe said.

Sharpe said he has worked out a discounted price with ARRIVE Wilmington for $69 dollars a night. He is asking the community to match his donation to help book as many hotel rooms as possible up to 100 nights.

Sharpe said he is setting up a GoFundMe for community donations. Until that is done, you can email him at community@pccsmedical.com.

You can also reach out to them on Facebook for more details on how to help. Sharpe said 100% of donations will go to housing our medical workers during this time.