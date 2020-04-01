Still waiting for unemployment benefits due to COVID-19? You’re not alone

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — It’s been more than two weeks after businesses in the Cape Fear began to feel the effects of the coronavirus, and many service workers and other laid-off employees are still waiting to receive unemployment benefits.

With some just waiting in limbo and others unable to log into their accounts at all, many are trying to turn to the Division of Employment Security for help. However, they are still unable to find it.

“I’m stressing. I’m stressing,” said Chris Franz, a chef recently laid off amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Franz was working around 70 hours a week at two different restaurants when Governor Roy Cooper ordered all restaurants to close their dining rooms.

“I’m a chef, I’ve been a chef for 30 years, that’s what I do,” he said. “Usually if you lose your job, get fired or quit, you can go get another job, it’s not that hard. But there’s nothing open.”

Franz tried to file for unemployment online, but says he entered his password incorrectly too many times.

“I just need somebody to unlock my account so that I can reset my password,” he said. “Because even if I try to reset my password it doesn’t do anything. You have to unlock it on their end.”

Franz says he is unable to get anyone on the phone from DES.

DES suggest using the customer contact form, but Franz says he didn’t have luck with that either.

“I did the customer contact form several times and still haven’t heard back from them,” he said.

For those who have been able to apply, Gov. Cooper said on Sunday that coronavirus-related unemployment payments would begin to go out this week.

But many are still waiting.

“I filed for it finally on the 15th and it went through and I was approved for it the 16th,” said Jay Frazier, who was also laid off amid COVID-19. “I still haven’t gotten anything in the mail, still haven’t gotten anything in my bank account. My bank account is negative $412.”

A spokesman for DES says this week, a private call center began assisting DES employees.

“Beginning this week a private call center began taking calls, however we continue to train them so they are able to handle more tasks with callers,” said spokesman Larry Parker.

Parker also says they are working to make it easier to unlock your account and hope to have more information in the coming days.

It is also important to note that even if your application is still pending, you must still file a weekly certification.

