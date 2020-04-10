Dog shot during attempted Wilmington robbery home from hospital

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The dog being called a hero by his owner came home from the hospital Friday, after being shot during an attempted armed robbery earlier this week.

Wilmington Police are investigating the attempted armed robbery that happened Monday night in the 800-block of South 15th Street.

Todd Lane says a man came up to him, demanded money, then started shooting. Lane says the man shot his dog Skylar four times.

Skylar had to get surgery on his paw Wednesday, and came home Friday afternoon.

Lane says he’s doing well, but still has another surgery and long recovery ahead. A friend started a GoFundMe to help with Skylar’s medical bills.

If you have any information regarding the incident, please call Wilmington Police.