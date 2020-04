WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)–Former Ashley High School football standout Alex Highsmith is headed to the National Football League. The Charlotte 49er defensive end was drafted with the 102nd pick in the 3rd round of the NFL Draft by the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Highsmith was a third-team All-American selection during his senior season. He finished with 14 sacks in 13 games for Charlotte on his way to a first-team All-USA selection.