At least 8,600 COVID-19 cases in North Carolina

RALEIGH, NC (WWAY) — The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services released its latest numbers of coronavirus cases across the state.

As of 11 a.m. on Saturday, there were 8,623 cases in North Carolina and at least 289 deaths. 456 people are currently hospitalized. 105,265 tests have been performed so far.

There have been 76 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in New Hanover County and three deaths.

Columbus County is reporting a total of 87 COVID-19 cases. Of those cases, 12 people have recovered and five people have died. 12 of the confirmed cases are at a Lake Waccamaw nursing home

Brunswick County has 39 confirmed cases, 29 of which have recovered. Four people have died, two are county residents and the other two were visiting the county. There are eight cases involving non-residents testing positive for COVID-19 while visiting Brunswick County. Four are considered recovered cases, one has transferred monitoring to their home county, and one is isolating in the county.

Bladen County reports 8 positive cases with no coronavirus related deaths.