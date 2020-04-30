Cape Fear Community College offering free online courses

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)–Cape Fear Community College’s Continuing Education program will be offering 10 free self-pace-tutorial online courses as part of their Covid-19 response to the community.

The classes are designed to help build essential skills for today’s job market. The goal of the courses is to help improve your professional skill set whether you are currently employed, are seeking a new job, own a business, or volunteer in the community.

- Advertisement -

Those wishing to enroll in the free classes can visit the Cape Fear Community College website. If you have any questions, you can email ksegda@cfcc.edu.

Students who successfully complete their course will earn a certificate of completes. The courses are available through June 30th.

Below, is the complete list of free SPT online courses that are available.