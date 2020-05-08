West Virginia suit filed over exposure to firefighting foam

MARTINSBURG, WV (AP) — Seven companies have been named in a lawsuit related to the contamination of a West Virginia city’s water supply from firefighting foam.

The lawsuit filed by Charles Town attorney Stephen Skinner seeks damages for exposing Martinsburg residents to chemicals known as PFAs.

Among the defendants in the lawsuit filed last month in federal court were 3M Co., DuPont Co. and Chemours.

Last year, the Air Force agreed to reimburse the city $4.9 million for expenses related to a 2016 chemical cleanup from the city’s water supply.

The source of the contamination was firefighting foam used by the Air National Guard at the Eastern Regional Airport.