NC construction worker wins lottery, to pay for kids’ college education

RALEIGH, NC (WWAY) — Steven Hatley of Raeford was “pretty dumbfounded” when he found out he won a $353,976 Cash 5 jackpot.

Hatley, a construction worker, makes frequent “quick stops” throughout the day to fetch water and snacks for his crew. He made one of these routine stops at the Walmart located on Cliffdale Road in Fayetteville, where he also bought his ticket.

Hatley didn’t learn of the big win until after the April 17 drawing, when he stopped at a Circle K to buy some water and scan his ticket.

He matched all five white balls and beat odds of one and 962,598 to win.

Hatley claimed his prize Tuesday at lottery headquarters in Raleigh. After federal and state tax withholdings, he took home $250,438.

He says he’ll pay off some bills and pay for his kids’ college educations with his winnings. A family trip may also be in his family’s future.

Cash 5 is a statewide draw game that gives players the chance to win a jackpot every single night. Tickets cost $1 and players can buy tickets at most lottery retailers or through Online Play on the lottery’s website. The jackpot for Wednesday’s drawing is $147,000.