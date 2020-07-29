Budweiser launching alcohol free beer

(CNN) — Budweiser announced Tuesday it is launching its first-ever alcohol-free, 50-calorie beer.

Anheuser-Busch InBev said it is using the Budweiser brand to launch Budweiser Zero, an alcohol-free lager that tastes similar to the best-selling alcoholic beverage. One serving has 0 grams of sugar that plans to target health-conscious drinkers.

“We really want to disrupt this space because we believe there doesn’t need to be a stigma and outdated understanding of non-alcoholic beer,” said Monica Rustgi, Budweiser’s VP of marketing. “Beer is something that people love, so it doesn’t have to be a binary decision of drinking beer with alcohol or not drinking a beer at all.”

Budweiser Zero will be priced similarly to Budweiser and will first be sold in a 12-pack of 12-ounce cans and 16-ounce single cans. A 6 pack of 12-ounce bottles will roll out in November.