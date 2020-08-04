National Weather Service confirms at least 2 tornadoes in Brunswick Co.

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The National Weather Service has confirmed at least two tornadoes touched down in Brunswick County as Hurricane Isaias passed through the Cape Fear.

According to the National Weather Service, a tornado moved on shore over Bald Head Island and then, continued inland over Southport as an EF1.

- Advertisement -

The NWS storm survey also reports an EF1 tornado touched down in Belville with maximum winds estimated at 104 mph. The NWS reported approximately 100 trees snapped. There was also roof damage to numerous homes in area, and several fences blown down.