Progress being made on restoring power to the Cape Fear

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)–On Monday night, more than 150,000 people were left without power after Hurricane Isaias passed through the Cape Fear. Duke Energy, Brunswick Electric Membership Corporation and Four County Electric have had crews out restoring power since late last night.

As of 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday night, Duke Energy was still reporting over 38,000 people without power in the Cape Fear. The Brunswick Electric Membership Corporation currently has 9,421 outages at this time.

A Duke Energy spokesman says their goal is to have everyone’s power back up by tomorrow, but it’s process that takes time.

“This is going to be a multiple day restoration for Wilmington, there’s just too many outages,”said Duke Energy spokesman Jeff Brooks. “We’re looking at 700 to 800 outages that have to be repaired. That means individual locations where crews have to go to make repairs. So, a lot of work ahead of us, but were making good progress and we’re going to keep working till we get it done.”

Duke Energy brought in nearly 300 workers from the Midwest to assist in restorations. You can visit your individual electrical companies website for more information on when power may be restored to your area.