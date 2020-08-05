Two men killed by lightning while cleaning debris in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Wilmington Police Department said two people died after being struck by lightning in Wilmington this morning.

Around 11:49 a.m. Wednesday, Wilmington police responded to 6205 N. Bradley Overlook in reference to two men who had been struck by lightning while cutting tree limbs in the yard.

The homeowner, Ralph Thomas Wallace, 77, and his friend Moo Saw Kefauver, 42, were both pronounced dead at the scene.

The house immediately to the left of 6205 N. Bradley Overlook also suffered damage from the strike, including a small attic fire, but no one was injured.